Cold front delivers rain, t-storms and snow to Colorado on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting increasing clouds in Denver on Wednesday with a 60% chance for rain and t-storms between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Future radar at 5pm Wednesday. Rain/t-storms likely across I-25.

The mountains can expect rain, t-storms, and snow above 10,000 feet on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s. Up to six inches of snow is possible above 10,000 feet.

Total snow by 5pm Thursday.

Overnight lows in Denver stay above freezing for the next few nights with lows in the 40s. If you live in the suburbs, expect lows in the upper 30s.

The Front Range can expect a 30% chance of rain showers on Thursday with highs in the 60s. The normal high right now in Denver is 74.

On Friday, it will be dry and cloudy in the morning in Denver, then watch for a 30% chance of afternoon rain showers. The mountains south of I-70 can expect a high chance of rain showers and snow showers most of the day. Areas north of I-70 have lower precipitation chances.

Drier across the board on Saturday-Sunday.