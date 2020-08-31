Cold front delivers 70s, 80s with dusting of high mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front today will knock high temperatures down about 10 degrees across the board. Highs will be around 80 degrees in Denver. Mountain highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

That front delivers a 20% chance of afternoon and evening rain/t-storms across the mountains and Front Range.

The 14ers could get dusted with snow.

It will slowly turn drier on Tuesday with decreasing clouds. It will be sunny by the afternoon. Cooler highs in the 70s. Mountain highs in the 50s and 60s.

Believe it or not, this cold front almost completely clears Colorado of smoke. The front sweeps the smoke south and away.

Then a bubble of warmer temps moves in late week into weekend. 90s return for two days.

Another strong cold front arrives early next week.

Future radar 10pm Monday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.