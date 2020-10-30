Cold front brings wind, drops temps on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will push through early on Saturday increasing winds through early afternoon. Winds will gust up to 30 mph in the lower elevations and up to 40 mph in the mountains. Temperatures behind the front will cool about 10 degrees from Friday.

The high temperature in Denver on Saturday will be around 60 degrees. Trick-or-treat weather will be nice with clear skies, dry conditions, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Temperatures will hit the low 60s Sunday with sunshine and dry weather.

The rest of the week will heat up to the 70s with dry conditions each day.