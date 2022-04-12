DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is moving through this morning with snow, cold air and strong winds.

The Front Range could see a few light rain and snow showers midday Tuesday into the afternoon and again on Wednesday. If snow does fall, it won’t accumulate or cause any big impacts on the lower elevations.

Snow stays to the west, but will be heavy at times making travel difficult through Wednesday morning.

Winds also add another element to making travel difficult — blowing snow out west and blowing dust out east.

Gusts upwards of 60mph possible giving us high fire danger once again.

Winds will stay gusty Wednesday then just breezy as we finish off the week with a warm-up for Easter weekend.