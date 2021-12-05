Cold front brings cooler temperatures, wind to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Cooler for Denver on Sunday and windy thanks to a cold front.

A high wind warning is in effect for the foothills and mountains until 11 a.m. due to gusts over 74 mph that are possible.

A Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger is up for the Palmer Divide and eastern plains through mid-afternoon.

Turning much colder for Monday with highs only in the low 40s.

Light snow starts in the mountains Monday and lasts through early Tuesday.

It now looks like only flurries or light drizzle is possible Tuesday morning for the Metro Area with that system.

The next storm system moves in Thursday for widespread snow in the mountains through Saturday.

There is the potential Friday for light snow in Denver and along the I-25 corridor.