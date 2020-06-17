Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Cold front bringing cooler temperatures, much-needed rain to Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will arrive later Wednesday night, switching the wind to a northerly direction and blowing out the smoky haze across metro Denver and the Front Range.

The cold front will also usher in refreshing low to mid-70s for Thursday and Friday with even cooler overnight lows in the low 50s.

We will get much-needed rain too. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible late on Thursday. A few of those showers could linger overnight into early on Friday.

A second shot of rain arrives later on Friday and could provide good, soaking showers. By the time the rain ends late Friday, some places could get between a half to one inch of needed moisture.

We will be dry over the weekend with warmer low to mid-80s for highs, just in time for the official start of the summer season and Father’s Day on Sunday.

