Cold front arrives in Colorado Thursday with flash flooding, strong t-storms

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is tapping into a little monsoon moisture and is crossing Colorado on Thursday. Flash flooding is possible in the mountains, including Glenwood Canyon and burn scars.

In Denver, afternoon rain and strong t-storms are possible between 2-8 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning are likely across the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. Expect cooler highs around 81 degrees.

Slight risk for severe t-storms in yellow on Thursday.

Tonight, a dusting of snow is possible on the 14ers. Temperatures will dive, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s on the high peaks.

Rain may linger on Friday morning in Denver, then it will turn drier with highs around 81.

Drier, sunny on Saturday with isolated afternoon t-storms and highs in the low 80s.

Dry and back to near 90 on Sunday.