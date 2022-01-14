Cold front and snow move into Denver on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado starts dry, then a cold front moves in by 10 a.m. with snow for the mountains, Foothills, and Palmer Divide. Snow hits Denver, mainly the west and south suburbs, by 11 a.m. The bulk of the accumulation, 1-6 inches, occurs in the Foothills, Mountains, and Palmer Divide between 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Denver, Loveland, Longmont, and Fort Collins could see 1 inch or less of total accumulation. High temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Storm summary:

Denver: Snow by 11 a.m., 0-1 inch

Evergreen: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-4 inches

Boulder: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-2 inches

Fort Collins: Snow by 10 a.m., 0-1 inch

Castle Rock: Snow by 11 a.m., 1-4 inches

Loveland Ski Area: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-4 inches

Vail: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-2 inches

Estes Park: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-2 inches

Red Feather Lakes: Snow by 9-10 a.m., 1-2 inches

Greeley: Snow by 10 a.m., 0-1 inch

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

It will turn drier overnight, with lows dropping into the teens.

Expect sunny and dry conditions Saturday-Sunday, with highs in the 40s.

Another cold front arrives Wednesday.