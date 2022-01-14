Cold front and snow move into Denver on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado starts dry, then a cold front moves in by 10 a.m. with snow for the mountains, Foothills, and Palmer Divide. Snow hits Denver, mainly the west and south suburbs, by 11 a.m. The bulk of the accumulation, 1-6 inches, occurs in the Foothills, Mountains, and Palmer Divide between 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Denver, Loveland, Longmont, and Fort Collins could see 1 inch or less of total accumulation. High temperatures will fall into the 30s.
Storm summary:
- Denver: Snow by 11 a.m., 0-1 inch
- Evergreen: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-4 inches
- Boulder: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-2 inches
- Fort Collins: Snow by 10 a.m., 0-1 inch
- Castle Rock: Snow by 11 a.m., 1-4 inches
- Loveland Ski Area: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-4 inches
- Vail: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-2 inches
- Estes Park: Snow by 10 a.m., 1-2 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: Snow by 9-10 a.m., 1-2 inches
- Greeley: Snow by 10 a.m., 0-1 inch
It will turn drier overnight, with lows dropping into the teens.
Expect sunny and dry conditions Saturday-Sunday, with highs in the 40s.
Another cold front arrives Wednesday.