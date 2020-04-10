Cold Easter to bring accumulating snow to Denver

Watch
DENVER (KDVR) -- Warmer temperatures in the 60s will be returning to Colorado for a few days, along with scattered late-day rain showers.

We will see a higher chance for showers on Saturday evening.

We are still tracking cold temperatures and snow for Easter Sunday. The snow will begin in the early morning hours before sunrise.

A few inches of accumulation will be possible early in the day, along with some slick roads.

Snow will continue through Sunday evening with the possibility of a few additional inches. Some melting will be possible.

Slick roads could return after sunset.

The weather pattern will stay chilly and include on-and-off snow showers on Monday, followed by additional rain/snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will finally dry out at the end of next week and temperatures will warm back to the 60s.

