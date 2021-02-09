Cold, dense, dirty air Tuesday, 32 degrees; Arctic cold front arrives this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re stuck in the inversion again today in Denver and across the lower Front Range. That means cold highs around 32 degrees with the Brown Cloud prominent. But, if you simply go up into the Foothills it will be warmer (above the inversion).

The mountains can expect snow showers today. Snow increases tonight into Wednesday. 6-12 inches in the Northern Mountains. 3-8 inches across I-70. Less in the Southern Mountains.

Temperatures stay cold in the 30s in Denver through Thursday.

Then, an Arctic cold front hits Thursday night across the Front Range. This cold air is dense and will sit low across the Front Range on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

We are forecasting below zero overnight lows Friday night and Saturday night. Highs in the teens in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

We are forecasting snow showers in Denver on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 1 inch of accumulation possible.

The mountains can expect moderate to heavy snowfall Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Another 6-12 inches of accumulation possible in the Central and Northern Mountains.

Forecast snow totals by Saturday afternoon.