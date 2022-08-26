DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds stick around Denver today with mild highs in the middle 80s.

There will be spotty showers and storms building at higher elevations, but they will struggle to make it to the Front Range this afternoon.

We kick off the weekend with a slight bump in temperatures. Highs will hover near the 90-degree mark all weekend with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Sunday has a few extra clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower.

Monday is looking comfortable, beginning the week with highs in the middle 80s and mostly sunny skies. Abundant sunshine is still here on Tuesday with light winds and mild highs in the mid-80s.

A few showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. Clouds linger, but rain chances are smaller on Thursday afternoon. Highs stay in the mid-80s for the end of the workweek.