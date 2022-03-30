DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds and any spotty showers will clear across Denver Wednesday night. Winds remain brisk through sunset, out of the north at 10-20 mph, but will slow as we head overnight. Lows end up in the upper 20s with clearer morning skies.

Sunshine is back on Thursday, helping highs climb into the lower 60s. Clouds arrive overnight and there is a small chance for a rain or snow shower into early Friday morning. Partial clearing is expected by Friday afternoon with highs just below average in the upper 50s.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with mainly sunny skies and mild highs in the middle 60s. Sunday starts off with clear skies, but clouds increase as temperatures remain in the upper 50s. Light rain and snow will move in after sunset and possibly linger into Monday morning.

Extra clouds hang around Tuesday with brisk winds and seasonal averages in the lower 60s. Abundant sunshine is back for Wednesday with mild highs in the middle 50s and lighter winds.