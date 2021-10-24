Clouds clearing but staying cool and gusty

DENVER (KDVR) — A northerly storm system is exiting this morning but left over clouds with a passing shower possible and mountain snowfall continue this morning.

Colorado will dry out by midday with clouds gradually clearing. Winds will stay gusty across the Front Range and strong in the high country.

High temperatures in Denver will be seasonal in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will warm and hit the 70s again on Monday with more dry weather.

The next chance for rain will move in on Tuesday. This system will bring more snow to the mountains with scattered rain showers in the lower elevations.

Dry weather will move in for the rest of the week with high temperatures staying in the 60s.