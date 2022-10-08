DENVER (KDVR) – After a gloomy Friday with low clouds, drizzle and much cooler temperatures, pleasant fall days will return this weekend with sunshine and seasonal highs.

Clouds slowly clear this morning to plenty of sunshine for the afternoon, just a few spotty storms to the southwest corner.

Patchy frost possible overnight as temps drop into the 30s and below for some.

Sunday afternoon is just about the same with slightly warmer temps in the low 70s.

The overall weather pattern looks to keep us on the dry side through the end of next week. The only chance for moisture is on Wednesday with an isolated chance.

Temperatures will be comfortable to start the week and cool into the 60s midweek.