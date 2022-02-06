Clouds clear for a chilly Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow comes to an end and clouds gradually clear out late this morning. This afternoon we are back to sunshine but staying chilly.

Sunny skies continue tomorrow but we warm things up to the mild side. Highs will be around the 50-degree mark with a dry forecast.

A system quickly slides in from the north on Wednesday night, adding in a few clouds and the small chance for some light snow. It won’t linger as sunshine and highs in the lower 50s are back for the end of the workweek.

We are watching another system for this upcoming weekend.