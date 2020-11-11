Clipper hits the mountains tonight; Larger windy storm system this weekend

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies in Denver today (Veterans Day) with highs around 50 degrees.  It will be a different story for the mountains with increasing clouds and snow/wind developing this afternoon.  Mountain highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

A clipper storm system delivers 1-3 inches of snow accumulation tonight into Thursday across the Central and Northern Mountains.  Wind gusts 30-60mph above treeline.

A larger storm system hits Friday-Saturday with strong wind gusts.

The heaviest snow hits the Central and Northern Mountains on Saturday.  4-12 inches of snow accumulation.  Wind gusts 40-80 mph.  Temperatures will drop.

Across the Front Range, we’ll see mostly dry, windy conditions with downsloping winds.  Wind gusts 25-50mph.  Highs on Friday in the 50s and 40s on Saturday and Sunday. 

Drier on Sunday-Monday.  Turning warmer next week with 60s.

Forecast snowfall between Wednesday night and Saturday night.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

