Clipper hits the mountains tonight; Larger windy storm system this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies in Denver today (Veterans Day) with highs around 50 degrees. It will be a different story for the mountains with increasing clouds and snow/wind developing this afternoon. Mountain highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

A clipper storm system delivers 1-3 inches of snow accumulation tonight into Thursday across the Central and Northern Mountains. Wind gusts 30-60mph above treeline.

A larger storm system hits Friday-Saturday with strong wind gusts.

The heaviest snow hits the Central and Northern Mountains on Saturday. 4-12 inches of snow accumulation. Wind gusts 40-80 mph. Temperatures will drop.

Across the Front Range, we’ll see mostly dry, windy conditions with downsloping winds. Wind gusts 25-50mph. Highs on Friday in the 50s and 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Drier on Sunday-Monday. Turning warmer next week with 60s.

Forecast snowfall between Wednesday night and Saturday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.