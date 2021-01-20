Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Chinook warmth Wednesday, 56 degrees; Snow returns this weekend

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — High Wind Warnings are in place until 5 p.m. for the Foothills and parts the Divide.  Gusts to 75mph possible. 

This is a Chinook Wind – downsloping into Denver and the Front Range.  Warm highs 55-60 in Denver and across the Front Range.  The normal high in Denver right now is 44.

But, this is a different wind event versus one week ago when widespread high winds nailed the entire Front Range and Eastern Plains.  This time the high wind is much more isolated.

A more active storm track arrives this weekend with two different storm systems lined-up.  This is mostly a mountain event.  The heaviest accumulations will fall from Crested Butte south to Wolf Creek Pass.  1-2 feet there.  Elsewhere, 3-10 inches possible by late Sunday.

A second storm system arrives Monday-Wednesday. 

Neither storm system hits Denver with much snow.  Light accumulations.

High Wind Warning Wednesday.
Forecast snow totals by 5pm Sunday.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories