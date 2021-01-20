Chinook warmth Wednesday, 56 degrees; Snow returns this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — High Wind Warnings are in place until 5 p.m. for the Foothills and parts the Divide. Gusts to 75mph possible.

This is a Chinook Wind – downsloping into Denver and the Front Range. Warm highs 55-60 in Denver and across the Front Range. The normal high in Denver right now is 44.

But, this is a different wind event versus one week ago when widespread high winds nailed the entire Front Range and Eastern Plains. This time the high wind is much more isolated.

A more active storm track arrives this weekend with two different storm systems lined-up. This is mostly a mountain event. The heaviest accumulations will fall from Crested Butte south to Wolf Creek Pass. 1-2 feet there. Elsewhere, 3-10 inches possible by late Sunday.

A second storm system arrives Monday-Wednesday.

Neither storm system hits Denver with much snow. Light accumulations.

High Wind Warning Wednesday.

Forecast snow totals by 5pm Sunday.