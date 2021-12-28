Chilly Wednesday ahead with mountain snow, Denver sees snow chance New Year’s Eve

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will cool to the low 30s in Denver on Wednesday with dry weather. Meanwhile, the mountains will see another day with scattered snow showers and tough travel.

The lower elevations will stay dry through Thursday before the next storm system moves in on New Year’s Eve.

This storm system will bring scattered snow showers to the Front Range by Friday afternoon and they will continue through Saturday morning.

Along with the snow, temperatures will cool to the teens by Friday night and high temperatures on Saturday will only reach the teens. It will be the coldest temperature in Denver since mid-February.

Snowfall totals will stay around 0.5 to 2 inches on the Front Range. Higher amounts are possible north of Denver. The mountains will see another 1-3 feet by Saturday night.

Dry weather will return Sunday with temperatures heating to the 50s again by Tuesday.