DENVER (KDVR) — Skies stay clear Saturday night with below-average lows in the middle teens.

High pressure is settling over the state, and that means plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the week ahead. Sunday will see highs in the upper 50s with a light southwest wind.

Monday begins the workweek with abundant sunshine and highs near the 60-degree mark. Tuesday sees highs climb to the middle 60s. Thursday and Friday will be near 70 degrees.

A system moves in later on Friday, adding in the chances for rain and snow later in the evening hours. This can transition into snow overnight and linger through Saturday morning. Models aren’t in great agreement with this next system, but it will be something to watch.