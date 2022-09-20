DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 90 degrees again Tuesday afternoon. Big weather changes are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front pushes in.

The cold front will move in late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. By Tuesday evening, clouds will build over the Front Range with increasing winds.

Isolated showers will move in Tuesday evening with quickly cooling temperatures. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will only hit the 50s.

There will be on and off rain showers with mostly cloudy skies on the Front Range from Tuesday night through Thursday night.

By Thursday night, some parts of the Front Range could see over half of an inch of rain accumulation. Southwest Colorado will see the highest totals with over 2 inches possible in isolated areas.

This rainfall accumulation will help to keep fire danger low for the next several days. Denver’s high temperatures will hit the 60s on Thursday.

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Friday with high temperatures warming to the upper 70s.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s with dry weather through the weekend and into next week.