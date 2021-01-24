Chilly temperatures with snow chance through Tuesday

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Fog and low cloud cover will develop across Eastern Colorado this morning. Visibility could be low in some places. Mountain roads are still slick and icy from yesterday’s snow so drive carefully today.

Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s today with mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered snow showers return to the mountains by midday through the evening with light totals. Denver and the Front Range have a 20% chance for a few light showers. Places that do see a shower will likely see little to no accumulation.

Another wave of snow will move across the state Monday through Tuesday. These scattered showers will be heavier and more widespread and are more likely to bring accumulation to the Front Range.

It is still a little too far out to know exact snowfall totals by Tuesday night but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Dry and warmer weather will return Wednesday through Friday.

