Chilly sunshine Sunday, Warming back up Monday

DENVER (KDVR) – A cold start Sunday morning with some clouds and patchy fog around. Both will move out by late morning and then back to sunshine and dry skies for the rest of the day.

Highs will be slightly cooler this afternoon and just below our average so keep an extra layer around.

We do warm up nicely tomorrow and through a good portion of next week.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions linger through Thursday afternoon. We are watching our next system on Friday but it’s not looking very promising just yet.