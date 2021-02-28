Chilly sunshine before mild start to March

Plenty of sunshine today but temperatures will still be on the cool and chilly side. Winds have calmed down with just a light breeze for most.

For Monday and the first of March, high temperatures will reach the 50s with more dry weather. Some places will hit the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average most of the week.

A weak cold front will push through on Thursday bringing snowfall chances to the mountains and a 10% chance of a shower to the Front Range.

More warm and dry conditions will stay into next weekend.