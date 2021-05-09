Chilly rain for Mother’s Day, Pinpoint weather alert day Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front has pushed through the state so a big cool down and wet weather takes over today.

Mother’s Day will be chilly and wet this year on the Front Range, scattered showers throughout the day with high temperatures reaching the 50s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph on the Front Range.

More wet weather on Monday with high temperatures dropping further to the 40s. We have issued a Pinpoint weather alert day with the chance of rain changing over to snow in some areas.

Snow is most likely on the Palmer Divide, foothills, and in the mountains but some places in Metro Denver could also see the changeover.

Totals will be small on the Front Range but make sure to protect your plants and bring in potted plants.

There will be more showers on Tuesday with highs in the 40s before getting back to drier and warmer weather midweek.