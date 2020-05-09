Chilly mornings ahead for Mother’s Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The rule of thumb here in metro Denver for planting spring flowers is to wait until after Mother’s Day weekend. The reason is, we can still have freezing temperatures and frost. We saw that several times this past week. And this weekend, we have morning lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday will bring mainly sunny skies with cool highs just above 60 degrees. It will be a little breezy, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

Mother’s Day will start off with sunny skies followed by increasing clouds. There is a small risk of a late-day shower, especially south and west of the city.

We have rain chances each afternoon next week with the best day for rain on Monday. Temperatures will be a mix of 50s, 60s and warmer 70s.