Chilly, dry Wednesday: Temperatures plummet into the teens by the weekend

After a cloudy start to Wednesday with light isolated snow showers, the rest of the day will be dry with clearing skies on the Front Range. The mountains will continue to see a few light scattered snow showers throughout the day with up to a few inches of additional accumulation.

High temperatures will stay chilly on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon. Most places along the Front Range will see highs reach the 20s and 30s.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with morning fog and low cloud cover and afternoon temperatures in the 30s. Arctic air will push further west into the Front Range starting Thursday night.

Friday’s temperatures will fall to the 20s on Friday with a 20 percent chance for isolated snow showers. Better chances for snow will stay in the mountains.

Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest days of the week with highs in the teens and chances for snow. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for both Saturday and Sunday.

The snow timing and totals are still in question but as of Wednesday afternoon it looks like the best chance for snow on the Front Range will move in late Saturday night into Sunday. Totals do not look big for Metro Denver and the Front Range.

The mountains however will see some totals well over a foot by Sunday night. Great news for the local ski resorts and Colorado’s drought conditions.