DENVER (KDVR) – Temperatures finally dropped across metro Denver thanks to a cold front that arrived early Friday morning. Another push of even cooler air arrived last night and will keep Denver in the 50s today.

There will be mainly cloudy skies, chilly 50s and some much-needed rain for the eastern half of the state.

Western half staying dry, sunny, and seasonal.

Expect light rain showers early on today followed by scattered showers and drizzle during the afternoon. Rain should end by the evening with light totals.

Sunshine returns on Sunday making for a beautiful day in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle to upper 80s each day next week. The normal high for Denver is around 82 degrees. The good news is there are no hot 90s on the horizon.

The work week will start dry, but by Wednesday through Friday, a few afternoon storms return to the forecast.