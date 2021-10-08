Changes Ahead: Highs near 80 degrees Friday; Cold front next week delivers rain and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Two cold fronts are lined up for Colorado in the next 7-days. The first front will hit the mountains today.

We are forecasting 80 degrees in Denver on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of an afternoon rain shower.

In the mountains, expect increasing clouds with a 40% chance of rain/snow showers. Snow levels start high at 10,000 feet with 1-2 inches of accumulation. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Overnight, rain/snow chances increase to 80%.

On Saturday, strong wind builds in the mountains above treeline. It will be breezy across the Front Range. Expect a 10% chance of rain in Denver.

The mountains stay socked in Saturday with a 70% chance of rain/snow. The snow level will drop to 8000 feet with 1-2 inches of accumulation.

It will turn drier on Sunday across the board with cooler highs in the mid-60s in Denver. Mountain highs slip into the 40s.

A second cold front hits Tuesday-Wednesday with a chance for rain in Denver and snow in the mountains. The snow levels drop to 7000 feet or lower with several inches of snow accumulation at the ski areas.

Denver could see it’s first frost/freeze Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings. We’re forecasting lows in the 30s.