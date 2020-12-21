Chance of snow to arrive before Christmas in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snow is on the way to the Colorado mountains on Tuesday. It will be windy and accumulation will range from 2 to 5 inches of fresh powder. Roads could be slick so allow extra time of travel through the Colorado high country.

A cold front will quickly move north to south across the Front Range and metro Denver very late on Tuesday. It will turn windy with gusts to 30-35 mph late in the day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s before the cold front arrives.

As the front goes by there will be quick moving snow showers. Accumulation is looking very light, if any, in most places across eastern Colorado.

The snow showers will be gone early on Wednesday and the sun will return. However, in the wake of the cold front we will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are both looking dry in metro Denver. There will be mainly sunny skies, a little wind and highs in the 40s Thursday and 50s for the holiday.

So, the snow on the ground will have to be this year’s definition of a White Christmas.