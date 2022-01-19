Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Chance of freezing drizzle, dusting of snow Wednesday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front moved into the Front Range overnight, bringing low clouds and a chance for freezing drizzle, graupel, and a dusting of snow on Wednesday. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Expect colder highs today in the 20s.

The mountains stay mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow showers and highs in the 20s.

It will be drier on Thursday, with highs in the 30s.

Another cold front hits the Front Range on Friday with an inch of snow possible Friday afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the 30s.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.
The Foothills and mountains could see 2-6 inches of snow accumulation. Expect 1-4 inches across the Palmer Divide.

It will be drier on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 30s on Saturday, and the 40s on Sunday.

