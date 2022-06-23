DENVER (KDVR) — The monsoon surge continues to build into this weekend. Most mornings will be dry across Denver and the mountains. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to do your outdoor activities early then plan on afternoon rain/t-storms.



The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sun early today then a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms across Denver and the Front Range. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

We also have an Air Quality Warning in effect for the Front Range. Expect high ozone levels in the afternoon. Ozone will be the lowest in the morning hours.

Air Quality Warning in effect Thursday.

The mountains start dry with a 40-60% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. The highest rain and thunderstorm chances are in the southern mountains.

Denver’s rain/t-storm chances increase Friday to 30%.

On Saturday rain/storm chances increase to 60% and highs drop into the 70s. Mountain rain/storm chances run 60-100%, especially I-70 and south.

Forecast rain totals by Sunday night.

On Sunday, we’re forecasting a 40% chance of rain/t-storms with highs in the 70s. On Monday, rain chances drop to 30%.

The monsoon continues to feed moisture into Colorado most of next week.