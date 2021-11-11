Chance for snow then dry and warmer for your weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has been falling in the Colorado mountains through the day, mainly along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Snow will continue over the high country through Thursday night and start to end later on Friday. Several more inches of accumulation will be possible, with some of the highest peaks picking up more than 6 inches.

Metro Denver will have a small chance for a passing rain or snow shower. The timing will be limited to only a few hours late in the evening. We are not expecting any accumulation and most places near Denver won’t see those showers.

There is a slightly better chance that parts of the Eastern Plains, east of the airport, will see snow showers with light grassy accumulation of less than an inch.

We will be dry with breezy conditions at times from Friday through the weekend. Friday will be seasonal with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Your weekend will be a little warmer with high both days in the 60s.

We will stay warm to start next week, even reaching 70 degrees on Monday. But by the middle of the week, another cold front heads our way with a low chance for showers and cooler readings in the 50s again.