Chance for snow Friday, especially west and south of Denver: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Weather Forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front races into Colorado today with snow for the mountains, Foothills, Palmer Divide, and the Western/Southern suburbs of Denver. The chance of snow for Denver and the I-25 Corridor is lower, and locations east of I-25 might not see any accumulation.

The snow will arrive midday and into the afternoon on Friday.

Here are the expected snow totals by 5 a.m. Saturday:

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.
  • Denver: Dusting
  • Loveland, Fort Collins: Dusting
  • Castle Rock, Monument: 1-2 inches
  • Parker: Dusting
  • Greeley, Fort Morgan: 0 inches
  • Limon: Dusting
  • Foothills: 1-4 inches
  • Ski Areas: 2-6 inches

Temperatures stay in the 30s today across the Front Range, with highs in the 20s in the mountains.

It will turn drier overnight into Saturday. Expect sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The next storm system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing an inch of accumulation in Denver.

