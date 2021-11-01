November arrives with chance for snow, highs in the 40s

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 10% chance for a rain/snow mix in Denver on Monday. The chance is much higher in Fort Collins and Northern Colorado where the cold front is located.

1-2 inches of accumulation is possible from Fort Collins into Weld County. 3-6 inches in the foothills of Larimer County.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect 3-6 inches of snow Monday-Tuesday with pockets of 6-8 inches near Cameron Pass.

A second cold front delivers a 40% chance of a rain/snow mix hits Denver Tuesday evening. Expect 1 inch of snow accumulation west of Denver in the Foothills.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Wednesday.

A rain/snow mix could linger into Wednesday morning before drier conditions take over.

It will be sunny and dry Thursday-Sunday with warmer Front Range highs in the 60s.