Broncos fans bake in near-record heat; Strong cold front to roll in midweek

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver felt electric on Sunday for the first Bronco’s home game of the season. Fans however, were left dealing with the unexpected heat that forced many to hunt for shade and water.

“The weather was hot, it was so hot today,” Crystal Gonzales told FOX31, enjoying her tailgate setup that included a large tent over a big screen TV. “It has been hotter, but we are hardcore. Anything for the Broncos.”

But for those seated in the stadium, there was no escape from the Denver sun.

“It was really cool there was a lot of people, but it was really hot,” Julie Lindsey said, enjoying her first NFL game. “I didn’t even think about the heat. I didn’t know if I would be in the shade or not, but I was in the sun.”

The high temperature on Sunday in Denver hit 89 degrees, only one away from the record of 90 degrees. Warm and dry weather will stay in place on Monday before big changes later in the week, according to Meteorologist Jessica Lebel.

Temperatures will cool to the low 80s on Tuesday with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm.

A strong cold front will move through Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday dropping high temperatures into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The front will also bring scattered showers both days.

Dry weather will return Friday and into the weekend with temperatures in the 70s through Sunday.