DENVER (KDVR) — Winds will gradually slow Wednesday night across Denver with mild lows in the middle 50s. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Thursday with slightly cooler, but still above average, temperatures in the middle 70s. Wind will be brisk across the area, meaning an enhanced fire risk, and red flag warnings are in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Skies remain clear into Friday with a slight bump in temperatures. Highs reach the upper 70s with lighter winds. Mainly sunny skies are here for the weekend with lighter winds and warm highs near the 80-degree mark.

We start off the next workweek with some hot conditions along the Front Range. Temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is a small chance for a light shower in the northeastern corner of the state later Monday.

Extra clouds are here for Wednesday, but the forecast stays mostly dry. There is a small chance for a shower in the morning. Highs remain above average in the middle 80s with increasing wind.