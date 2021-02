Snow has come to an end so sunshine and dry skies are in store for Denver today. Temperatures are cooler with gusty winds still around.

The mountains may see light scattered snow showers lingering around today. Not much more accumulation expected but drive carefully in the high country with the windy conditions.

Monday and Tuesday will be mild with highs in the 50s and dry conditions. A strong cold front arrives Tuesday night bringing with it much colder air and another snow chance.