Breezy with 70s Monday before 2-part storm system delivers rain, snow to Denver and first freeze

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and breezy conditions in Denver on Monday. Highs will reach 70 degrees with winds of 15-30 mph.

The mountains start sunny then clouds increase. There will be a slight chance for rain/snow tonight. Snow levels start around 10,000 feet then fall to 8,000 feet on Tuesday.

Mountain snow is likely Tuesday with 3-6 inches above 8,000 feet. There will be a 10% chance of a rain shower in Denver on Tuesday afternoon with gusty winds of 15-35 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

This cold front moves out on Wednesday. We will get a break until the second storm system arrives Thursday-Friday.

Snow levels Thursday start at 8,000 feet, and then fall to 6,000 feet by Thursday night into Friday morning. The mountains will get another 3-6 inches.

A rain/snow mix is possible in Denver with 1 inch or less of accumulation on the grass, trees, and roofs.

We are forecasting 2-3 nights at freezing in Denver: Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning.

It will be drier and sunny Saturday-Sunday.

Grand totals by Friday morning.