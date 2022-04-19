DENVER (KDVR) — High fire danger and gusty winds remain the biggest weather impacts Tuesday afternoon.

Fire weather warnings are in place through 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Scattered rain and snow showers will move into the central and northern mountains Tuesday evening and will stick around into Wednesday.

By Wednesday night the mountains will have 1 to 3 inches of fresh snow.

Denver will stay dry on Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will stay breezy keeping fire danger high.

Temperatures will stay warm on Thursday and Friday with dry conditions on both days. The strongest gusts this week will be on Friday reaching up to 40 mph on the Front Range.

A strong cold front will move in on Saturday cooling highs into the 50s for the weekend. This storm system will bring snow showers to the mountains with rain showers in the lower elevations.