DENVER (KDVR) — Brisk winds return to Colorado today with sunny skies and mild highs.

Temperatures will climb into the middle 50s with winds at 25 mph. Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings are in effect through the evening hours with wind gusts upwards of 60 mph.

Winds will be calmer on Friday with abundant sunshine. Highs will be comfortable, making it to the middle 60s, perfect for Rockies Opening Day! Saturday kicks off the weekend with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs reach the middle 70s, making it the warmest day of the 7-day forecast.

Clouds build in on Sunday with seasonal highs in the middle 60s. Cloud cover lingers for the start of the week with cooler temperatures. Spotty showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs near the 50-degree mark.

Wednesday is even cooler with highs in the lower 40s and the chance for some snow/rain.