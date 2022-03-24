DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting breezy conditions Thursday afternoon, with wind gusting 15-30 mph. Expect sunny skies across the Front Range with highs around 66 degrees. The normal high right now in Denver is 59 degrees.

The mountains will stay breezy above treeline with sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Conditions will be similar on Friday, with highs in the 60s.

A warm up is on the way for Saturday through Monday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Clouds will increase on Monday afternoon, but temperatures will remain in the 70s.

The next storm system hits the mountains starting Monday night. Precipitation could start as a mix in the mountain valleys.

Denver could see a rain/snow mix on Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 40s. Expect a few lingering snow showers early Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s with 30s at night.