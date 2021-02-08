Breezy, dry Monday; Cold and snow return by end of week

DENVER (KDVR) — After Sunday’s wild weather, gusty winds have returned for some parts of the state Monday. The mountains, foothills and Palmer Divide will continue to see gusts up to 50 mph throughout Monday afternoon.

Winds will finally relax on Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s in the afternoon. The Front Range will stay dry through Wednesday with highs reaching the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with several more inches of accumulation expected.

Denver and the Front Range will see chances for snow on Friday and Saturday with frigid temperatures. High temperatures won’t make it out of the 20s with morning lows near zero degrees.