Breezy and mild Saturday with cold front moving in

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will see a very breezy Saturday, but mild with highs well into the 60s, plus winds gusting over 30 mph in the foothills and 45-55mph in the mountains today.

A weak cold front drops through this evening. It could trigger a couple of light snow showers in the northern mountains.

Sunday should be less windy and slightly cooler. Monday and Tuesday are looking dry and unseasonably warm with highs around 70.

A front moving through Tuesday night could trigger a few rain showers and snow showers in higher elevations.

Wednesday will be dramatically cooler with highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday and Friday look more seasonal with highs in the 50s. The mountains should see some snow showers both days.