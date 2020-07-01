Breezy afternoon, seasonal temperatures on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Seasonal temperatures will continue as we head through the middle of our week on Wednesday.

Highs will range from the 80s to 90s across eastern Colorado, with 60s and 70s in the mountains. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with breezy conditions.

Air quality will be an issue today along the Front Range, with alerts already in effect through the afternoon.

Above average temperatures will return for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 90s throughout the metro area. Clouds will build, with only a 10% chance of a shower by Friday afternoon.

Storm chances will increase heading into the holiday weekend, with a 30% chance both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will range from the 80-90s. Storms will be capable of producing strong wind, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning, so keep that in mind as you make your 4th of July holiday.

This summer pattern, including highs in the 80-90s and afternoon storms, will continue into the new week on Monday and Tuesday.