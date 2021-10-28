Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Breezy, 60s Thursday; Halloween cold front with 40s and chance for snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies on Thursday with highs around 60 degrees in Denver. Winds remain gusty at 15-40 mph, early especially in the mountains, Foothills, and Eastern Plains.

It will be dry Friday and Saturday with abnormally warm Front Range highs from 65-70 degrees. The normal high right now in Denver is 61.

A cold front races in on Halloween. High temperatures drop 20 degrees into the 40s across Denver and the Front Range. Expect cloudy skies with a 20% chance for light snow and breezy northeast winds, 15-30 mph.

The mountains and Foothills could see 1-2 inches of accumulation.

A 20% chance for snow showers continues on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The mountains and Foothills could see 1-3 inches of accumulation.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Monday.
