Bouts of rain and snow with slushy accumulation several times this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Our first round of rain and snow showers will move off the mountains this evening and across Denver and the Front Range. The showers will turn to light snow overnight into early morning on Wednesday.

We are expecting mainly grassy accumulation for the metro Denver area.

The showers will take a break through early afternoon on Wednesday before returning again during the evening. We do not anticipate any additional accumulation late Wednesday.

Another shot of rain and snow quickly develops again on Thursday as the next in a series of storms moves over Colorado. The showers will turn to snow late Thursday night and last into early Friday.

The moisture and colder temperatures with this second round could deliver deeper snow totals to metro Denver. Right now 2 to 5 inches of heavy wet snow is not out of the question in Denver. We are watching closely to see if there will be any impact on area roads due to the higher totals.

We will have lower chances for rain and snow heading into the weekend. However, we do not have a single dry day coming in the next week.