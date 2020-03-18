Blast of wind, snow heading to Denver Thursday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A strong storm system will move into the Colorado mountains Wednesday night, bringing wind and snow. The snow will turn heavy overnight and may complicate travel through the mountains.

In Denver, we will start with rain showers early on Thursday before changing over the all snow by late morning. The snow will be heavy from around noon until 6-8 p.m. It will also turn windy with northerly winds blowing at 20-40 mph, causing reduced visibility at times, especially east of Interstate 25 on the eastern Plains.

Total snow looks to range from 3"-6" along the northern Front Range from Fort Collins into Denver.

Totals will be deeper on the south side of town in places like Castle Rock and Parker, with up to a foot possible. Additionally, some of the highest totals will be in the foothills west of the city.

The forecast for the weekend and early next week is dry and mild with highs quickly returning to the 50s and 60s and melting away all that snow.