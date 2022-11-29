DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a bitter cold Tuesday night for Denver’s weather with lows nearing or dipping into the single digits. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a slight warmup on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s but warming up into the 50s before the weekend.

Weather tonight: Bitter cold in metro Denver

It will be a very cold Tuesday night for Colorado as an arctic airmass is in place. Skies will be clearing with the frigid temperatures.

Forecast lows:

Coldest mountain towns and high peaks: minus 10 to minus 20 degrees

Most Mountain Towns: zero to 10 degrees

Denver: 10 degrees

Fort Collins: 5 degrees

Greeley: minus 1 degree

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and dry

Temperatures increase along the Front Range but not by much. Highs are expected to land in the mid-30s but the sun will be out and conditions will be dry.

The overnight low is forecast to dip into the teens before a warmup into Thursday.

End of workweek, into weekend: Mountain snow, windy

A storm system takes a northern track and delivers strong wind gusts to Colorado including the mountains and Front Range on Friday. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting wind gusts of 20-50 mph in Denver with 50-80 mph gusts in the mountains.

Forecast radar and satellite valid Friday 12/2.

Snow is also likely in the mountains with 2-6 inches of accumulation.

Forecast snow totals (inches) on Friday.

Denver will remain dry with a strong downsloping wind and highs in the 50s.

Forecast wind gusts on Friday 12/2.

The weekend will be dry in Denver and across the Front Range with highs in the 40s and 50s.

A new storm system will affect the mountains on Sunday afternoon through Monday bringing snow and wind.