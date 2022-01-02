Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Bitter cold start Sunday morning to mild afternoon highs into midweek

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday morning is off to a bitter cold start with dangerous wind chill across the state.

Wind chill advisories are in effect for the Eastern Plains through Sunday morning. With travel conditions still impacted with slick spots and snow packed roads.

Sunshine and mild temperatures return for the afternoon but still feeling the chill from time to time with some wind around.

Its a mild start to the week but we’ll see some breezy winds on Tuesday and extra clouds through the first half of Wednesday.

Snow showers are in the forecast from Wednesday evening through early Thursday with a few inches possible.

