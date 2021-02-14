Bitter cold morning with light snow into midday – Pinpoint Weather Alert Sunday

Pinpoint Weather Alert Days continue today and Monday for frigid temperatures which can make travel slick and icy with the lingering snow this morning.

Scattered snow showers will continue on and off into midday before breaking apart.

Snowfall totals will range from nothing to an inch on the Front Range. The central and northern mountains will see about 1 to 3 inches with up to 3 inches on the eastern plains.

Cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will be the biggest weather impact.

This afternoon, high temperatures will only reach the single digits with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday morning will be the coldest temperatures of the week. The forecast low for Denver is 10 degrees below zero. Monday will be dry with some sunshine returning and an afternoon high in the 20s.

Metro Denver and the Front Range have about a 10% chance of a few snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs still cold but into the 30s.